Man who is Indiana’s oldest state employee retiring at 102

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 102-year-old man who is Indiana’s oldest state employee is retiring after nearly six decades on the job, saying that “your body tells you when it’s time to go.”

Bob Vollmer plans to report to work for the last time Feb. 6 as a surveyor for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. He joined the DNR in 1962.

The World War II veteran still travels Indiana collecting technical field data and confirming boundary lines for DNR-managed properties, but he tells WXIN-TV that his body is telling him it’s time to retire.

The southern Indiana resident plans to spend his retirement reading and farming.

