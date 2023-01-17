EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroners Office and The Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Albert Leroy Page, 62, of Evansville.

Officials say Albert Page died at the scene of the collision which occurred at Louisiana and Mary streets in Evansville, and an autopsy schedule is currently pending.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says on January 17, around 8:50 a.m., Evansville Police officers were dispatched to the intersection of Louisiana Street and Mary Street in reference to an EVSC school bus that had collided with a male on a bicycle.

EPD says officers arrived and found the man laying in the street next to the school bus, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. EPD Detectives, EPD Crime Scene Unit, and an EPD Accident Reconstructionist, were called to the scene of the accident to investigate. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office was also called to the scene.

Police say the bus driver fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a local hospital for a blood draw, which is normal protocol after a fatality accident. EPD says it appears that the school bus was traveling northbound on Mary Street and turned westbound onto Louisiana Street. EPD says the bicyclist was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Street when they collided.

Police say there were no students or any other passengers on the school bus when the accident

occurred. EPD notes this investigation is still active, and if anyone has any information regarding this accident, to please contact the Adult Investigations Unit at (812) 436-7979.

