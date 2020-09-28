Man wanted in fatal shooting at Mishawaka mall surrenders

A person was fatally shot at the University Park Mall in Mishawaka, Indiana on September 12, 2020.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A man wanted in a deadly shooting inside a northern Indiana shopping mall that police said followed an argument has surrendered to authorities.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s office says 21-year-old Dazhon A. Howard of South Bend was booked into the St. Joseph County Jail on Sunday night.

The South Bend Tribune reports that police had been searching for Howard since Sept. 17. He’s charged with murder and a firearm sentencing enhancement in the Sept. 12 shooting of 23-year-old Delaney Crosby outside a jewelry store at University Park Mall in Mishawaka.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Howard who could speak on his behalf.

