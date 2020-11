ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Celestine man crashed a single-engine plane and walked away uninjured on Saturday afternoon.

According to police, just after 1:30 p.m., Johnnie Bush of Celestine crashed a single-engine, fixed wing airplane when approaching to land on a runway at French Lick Airport.

Bush said he experienced engine trouble prior to the crash. He was the pilot and sole occupant of the plane and was uninjured.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.