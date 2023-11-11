CAROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A West Lafayette man is facing one felony and three misdemeanor charges after his arrest Friday.

According to Indiana State Police, Trooper Stinson was patrolling County Road 700 North when he tried to stop a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix for speeding. The driver failed to stop, and instead, continued a pursuit onto Country Road 980 West.

Per the release, the driver then tried to turn southbound, but instead, ran off the road and struck a stop sign. The driver still continued driving southbound on County Road 980 West before stopping at a house and running away from police.

The driver, later identified as 52-year-old Romney Soper, was taken into custody on the following preliminary charges: