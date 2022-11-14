WARREN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Hoosier is banned from hunting for life, in a sentencing that’s the first of its kind in the state, according to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources.

A man from West Lafayette, 25-year-old Hanson Pusey, was found to be illegally hunting wild turkeys in seven states including Indiana. Pusey was sentenced Thursday in Warren County Court to what DNR called a “lifetime hunting suspension,” along with home detention, probation, and payment of fines in each state.

Indiana Conservation Officers began the investigation in spring of 2020, when they found out Pusey had been hunting turkeys even after his privileges were suspended in March of 2019.

DNR said investigators used “advance surveillance techniques” to monitor Pusey and gather evidence of the hunter poaching in North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Indiana. Officers found Pusey had taken four spring turkeys in Indiana in 2020, two of those being after the hunting season closed. Pusey was also helping friends and family poach turkeys, the surveillance revealed.

During a search of Pusey’s house, officers found he’d kept the spent shotgun shells identifying the states and dates he harvested turkeys.

Officers documented finding 83 spent casings in a collection that dated back to 2012. Fourteen of those were dated within three months of his first hunting suspension in 2019. Pusey had listed a total of four as being taken from Indiana, officers said.

DNR said punishments for various charges from the other states included $4,125 in fines and costs and an eight-year hunting license suspension in Pennsylvania, $324 in fines and costs and an indefinite suspension in Connecticut, $700 in fines and costs and license suspension during probation in Massachusetts, $2,335 in fines and costs in Georgia, $278 in fines and costs in North Carolina, and $525 in fines and costs in Tennessee.

Pusey was charged again in February for hunting without permission and theft of a trail camera card in Warren County, DNR said, despite the ongoing 2020 investigation and his convictions in the other states.