Man rescued after falling from wall near Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man who was seriously injured when he fell 35 feet from a wall bordering the Indianapolis Zoo was lifted to safety by firefighters.

Indianapolis Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith says the 36-year-old man called 911 late Tuesday and said he’d fallen from the wall just west of downtown Indianapolis.

Reith says the man said he fell asleep on the wall and woke up after he’d fallen, and wasn’t sure where he was.

Firefighters found the man early Wednesday and used ropes and a rescue basket to haul him to safety about an hour later.

He was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

