Driver extricated from flipped car following police chase

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A man received serious head trauma and had to be extricated from his car after crashing into a tree while evading the police.

Police said that Daniel McKean, 33, of Hamilton, IN, was traveling in the 2900 block of CR 36 in DeKalb County at a high rate of speed following a police chase. He failed to negotiate a sharp left-hand curve and lost control of his car, causing it to leave the roadway on the northeast side. The car struck a tree on the passenger side, spun out, struck a telephone pole, and rolled over.

Three passengers in McKean’s car were able to be removed by officers on the scene. McKean was entrapped in the car and had to be extricated by Auburn Fire Dept.

All occupants were transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. The incident remains under investigation by Auburn Police Dept.