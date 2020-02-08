Man leads police on chase, kills one after crashing in Mishawaka

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Authorities in St. Joseph County are looking for a man that led them on a chase in a stolen Jeep Friday and caused a crash that killed the driver.

Indiana State Police said on Friday night a trooper saw a white Jeep Cherokee speeding eastbound on the U.S. 20 bypass at 99 miles per hour, near the Elkhart/St. Joseph County line.

The trooper then tried to stop the Jeep, but the driver took off leading state police and officers with the Elkhart City Police Department on a chase through southern and western Elkhart, a news release said.

After blowing through several stoplights, the driver of the Jeep again disregarded a stoplight at Fir Road and crashed into a green Toyota Camry.

The Jeep struck the Toyota in the driver side door, killing the driver, police said.

A passenger in the Toyota was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with serious injuries.

The driver of the Jeep ran off.

Police said three passengers in the Jeep were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and a fourth was detained and questioned.

Two Indiana State Police K9 units attempted to track the driver of the Jeep, which police say was stolen, but were unable to locate the driver.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver of the Jeep is asked to call the Indiana State Police at 574-546-4900.

The St. Joseph County Fact Team is conducting the crash reconstruction and will release the identity of the injured and deceased at a later time.