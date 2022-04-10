INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — One man was killed and five people wounded in a shooting that happened after police say a fight broke out during a birthday celebration in Indianapolis.

The shooting was reported about 3:20 a.m. Sunday at an event hall on the city’s northwest side. Officers found a man dead inside the building while five wounded people went to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Indianapolis police Lt. Shane Foley said investigators believe the fight started during a late-night birthday party and were trying to speak with witnesses and gather any video of what happened. No arrests were immediately announced.