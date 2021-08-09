Man injured in shooting by off-duty Indianapolis area cop

LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been seriously injured after being shot by an off-duty police officer following a bar fight in the Indianapolis area.

Lawrence police responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. Monday.

Deputy Chief Gary Woodruff alleges that a man fired gunshots during a disturbance involving a large group of people, which started in a restaurant bar and ended in the parking lot.

WRTV-TV reports two off-duty Lawrence Police Department officers working as security in the parking lot responded.

Woodruff says one officer allegedly shot the man who fired a weapon.

He says it isn’t clear if the person shot by officers fired at officers.

