Man in hospital after rear-ending semi, flipping vehicle on I-70

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in the hospital after he failed to slow with traffic, rear-ended a semi and flipped on the I-70 Thursday evening.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., officers from the Putnamville State Police Post were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on I-70 westbound near the 26 mile marker.

The preliminary crash investigation reports that due to the rain and wet road conditions, traffic was slowed and drivers were using their hazard lights. Curtis Ray, 35, of Colorado Springs, CO, was driving westbound on I-70 near the 26 mile marker and failed to slow with traffic.

Officers report that Ray attempted an evasive driving maneuver to avoid a collision, switching lanes rapidly. Because of this, the vehicle rear-ended a semi driven by Tommy L. Rosecrans, 32, of Oskaloosa, KS. This crash caused Ray’s vehicle to flip and come to an abrupt stop facing eastbound in the westbound lanes.

Good samaritans at the scene rendered lifesaving first aid to Ray until the arrival of first responders, the press release said.

Upon the arrival of first responders, Ray was immediately transported to an area hospital for immediate medical care. His condition has not been released.

Trooper Lamson was assisted at the crash scene by several troopers of the Putnamville Post, Jackson Volunteer Fire Department, Starr Ambulance, and Hoosier Towing.