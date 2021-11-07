Man hospitalized for back injury after 12-foot fall from tree stand

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – A man has been hospitalized for an injury to his back after he fell from a tree stand in Columbus.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating the hunting-related accident that happened Saturday night in Bartholomew County.

Just after 8 p.m., responders were dispatched to private property near the 11000 block of S 800 W for an injured person who fell from a tree stand.

Columbus is in Bartholomew County, south of Indianapolis.

33-year-old Zachary Burbrink of Columbus was injured when a cable securing his stand to a tree broke, causing Burbrink to fall about 12 feet to the ground. He was not using a full body safety harness at the time of the incident.

Burbrink was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis with a back injury.

Assisting agencies were the Southwest Fire Department, Harrison Twp. Fire Department, Columbus Regional Hospital EMS, and Bartholomew Co. Sheriff’s Department.