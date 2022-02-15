INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder in the death of woman who was found strangled and stabbed inside an Indianapolis church.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Robert Burks was found guilty after a one-day trial in the slaying of Julie Morey.

The 58-year-old woman was found dead on Nov. 3, 2019, at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Detectives learned Morey had filed a police report alleging that Burks punched her in the face, causing her to have black eyes.

A forensics report found that Burks’ DNA was on the victim’s hands, face, neck, and underneath her fingernails.