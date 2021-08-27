Man found dead in rubble of St Joseph County fire/explosion

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been found dead in the rubble of a fire and possible explosion in northern Indiana.

Police say neighbors of a home outside South Bend said they heard a loud explosion, and police and firefighters arriving on the scene encountered a debris field surrounding the home that was fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the man’s body was located Friday afternoon more than 12 hours after the reported explosion. The man’s name has not been released. Police, after talking to the family members, said they believe the explosion and fire were possibly set intentionally, but have not confirmed that.