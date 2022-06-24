LYNNVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man being sought as a fugitive has been found dead inside a southwestern Indiana barn after exchanging gunfire with members of a police taskforce.

State police say Friday that authorities had been seeking the man for several days when officers located him Thursday near Lynnville.

He fled into the barn after shots were fired. A police SWAT team later found his body inside.

No officers were wounded.

State police are investigating the shooting.

The man had been on the run since Tuesday evening after shots were fired at Warrick County deputies during a car chase.

State police say he eventually stopped the vehicle and ran through a wooded area.