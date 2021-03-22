Man fleeing police in northern Indiana shot by homeowner

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a man fleeing police in northern Indiana was shot after encountering an armed homeowner.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says in a news release the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon in Granger, 8 miles northeast of South Bend.

It says police in Goshen had tried to stop the man shortly before noon but he fled in his vehicle.

Several law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit.

The man abandoned the vehicle and was chased by police on foot.

Police then heard a gunshot and found the suspect had been shot by the armed homeowner.

The man was taken to a hospital.