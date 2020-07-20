Man fatally shot during standoff with Indianapolis police

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis authorities say a man has been fatally shot in an early morning standoff with police.

Police say the standoff began Saturday night when officers were called for a domestic disturbance.

Police say the man allegedly shot at officers from outside the house and officers returned fire.

The man went back into the house and a SWAT team and negotiator were called.

Authorities say the man stopped communicated with officers, who used tear gas.

The SWAT team decided to enter the house and the man allegedly began shooting again and was shot by officers.

He died later at a hospital.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.