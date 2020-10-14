Man dies in shootout with police; officer, dog also shot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect died and a police officer and a police dog also were shot during a shootout that ensued from serving an arrest warrant.

They say 30-year-old Rodney Ross shot at police and then fled a South Bend home as officers attempted to arrest him Tuesday morning, then died in the shootout when police found him hours later.

Police say one officer received a leg injury and was treated at a hospital before being released Tuesday night.

A police dog named Luna also was shot and she was transported to North Central Veterinary Emergency Center in Westville for treatment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.