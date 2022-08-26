DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A man died Thursday afternoon after being trapped following a semitruck rollover crash on US 231 in southern Indiana.

Police received a report of the crash at approximately 2:00 p.m. and arrived to find a semitruck hauling around 6,000 gallons of milk on its side with the driver, Jerome Thomas Marcotte of Warsaw, Missouri, entrapped.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dubois County Coroner’s Office.

The roadway was closed for around eight hours while emergency crews cleared the scene and unloaded the milk into another truck.