Man dies in Indianapolis dump truck accident

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash involving a dump truck that claimed the life of an Indianapolis man on Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the ramp from I-465 eastbound to U.S. 31 on the south side of Indianapolis shortly before 8 a.m.

When first responders arrived they found a heavily damaged dump truck overturned on the off-ramp.

The driver, Ricky O’Neill, 65, of Indianapolis was found trapped in the wreckage and was unresponsive.

The Indianapolis Fire Department removed O’Neill and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said Daniel Kahre was driving a 2006 Pontiac and allegedly changed lanes and struck the side of the dump truck causing it to run off the road through the guardrail and overturned. Kahre was not injured.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.