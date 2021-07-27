Man dies in crash during brief Indianapolis police pursuit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man being chased by Indianapolis officers was killed when he lost control of a vehicle and it crashed during the brief late-night pursuit.
Police received a report of a stolen vehicle about 11 p.m. Monday on the city’s south side. But when officers arrived at the scene the suspect fled in a vehicle and a police pursuit followed that reached speeds of 60 mph.
Investigators say the driver may have struck a median and lost control of the vehicle and was ejected as it rolled down an embankment. The vehicle then landed on the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
