TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A man has died after getting caught in an industrial door at a western Indiana steel plant.

Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse says first responders found the man Friday morning caught in a large roll-up industrial door. Once he was released from the door, they determined he was dead.

Plasse says an initial investigation indicates the man was possibly repairing or working on the door when he became caught in it. The man’s name has not been released.