Man died after off-road vehicle struck cornfield ditch and flipped over, no helmet suspected

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A man died from his injuries after his off-road vehicle struck a ditch in a cornfield, flipped over, and ejected him near the 7300 block of West U.S. 36 near Danville around 10 p.m. Friday night.

On the scene, responders located Chase Lynch, 20, of Danville, unresponsive. Lynch was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries from the accident on Saturday morning.

Indiana Conservation Officers believe that Lynch was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, which is still under investigation. Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage riders to always wear a helmet and use necessary safety equipment when operating off-road vehicles.