Man dead after stopping in right lane of Toll Road, exits vehicle and was hit by passing vehicle

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A man is dead after stopping in the right light on I-80/94, exiting his truck and was hit by a passing vehicle.

At approximately 1 p.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Brant Goubeaux was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on I-80/94 near the 12 mile marker. An off-duty Portage Police Officer was one of the first at the scene of the crash and provided information to the ISP Regional Dispatch Center, the press release said.

The preliminary investigation by Trooper Goubeaux reports that a red Dodge truck was traveling westbound and for unknown reasons stopped in the right lane. The driver was standing outside of the truck on the driver’s side when a black Buick rear-ended the truck and hit the driver. The truck then rolled to the outside shoulder and the Buick stopped in the left lane.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

The driver of the Buick, Lee A. Howard, from Hammond, sustained minor injuries, ISP reports.

The driver of the truck/pedestrian has been identified as James D. Baker, 64, from Lake Station. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner. Family has been notified.

ISP said alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in this crash.

The roadway was restricted for several hours with only one lane open for travel for crash scene reconstruction and additional investigation, ISP said.

Assisting at the scene were the following: Lake Station Fire/EMS, Lake Station Police, Lake County Coroner’s Office, ISP Crash Reconstruction Team, and WAFFCO Towing.