Man convicted of killing 2 brothers gets 40 more years

A northern Indiana man who already was sentenced to 130 years in prison for the fatal shootings of two Michigan brothers is getting another 40 years for a non-fatal shooting.

The Elkhart Truth reports 28-year-old James Ross Jr. of Goshen was sentenced Thursday for attempted murder. He was convicted in February of shooting a man in an alley near an Elkhart elementary school on Oct. 17, 2016.

Defense lawyer David Francisco says Ross maintains his innocence in the attempted murder case and believes he was justified in the fatal shootings.

Ross earlier was sentenced on two counts of murder. He was convicted of killing 29-year-old Antonio McClain and 25-year-old Anthony McClain of Saginaw, Michigan, in September 2016. Prosecutors said a heated confrontation between Ross and Antonio McClain erupted into gunfire.



