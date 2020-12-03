Man charged with killing former IU football player in May

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been charged in the May 30 killing of former Indiana University football player and businessman Chris Beaty in downtown Indianapolis last May.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Marcus Anderson has been charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and pointing a firearm for his suspected role in the murder of Beaty and three downtown robberies.

The 38-year-old Beaty was shot and killed as he walked through an alley near his apartment building during weekend violence that followed protests over the death of George Floyd and police treatment of African Americans.