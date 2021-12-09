Man charged in September triple slaying in central Indiana

LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a central Indiana man has been charged with murder in the September slayings of three people found shot to death inside a Lebanon apartment.

Boone County law enforcement officials said Wednesday that 40-year-old Chad Grimball was arrested at the county jail, where he has been held since October on an unrelated gun possession charge.

The Thorntown man faces three counts of murder and several firearm offenses in the killings of 42-year-old Larry Stogsdill Jr., Stogsdill’s 20-year-old son, Brannon Martin, and Martin’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Grace Bishop. Officers found their bodies on Sept. 8 at a Lebanon apartment. All three had been fatally shot in the head.