Man charged in Indiana deputy’s shooting dies from COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (AP) — A former town marshal charged in the September shooting of a southwest Indiana sheriff’s deputy has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19.

Posey County Coroner Sarah Seaton says 70-year-old Paul Wiltshire died Monday at a Newburgh hospital of natural causes stemming from a case of COVID-19.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that Wiltshire had been in custody at the Warrick County Jail for allegedly shooting Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks in the head during a Sept. 18 police standoff at Wiltshire’s residence in New Harmony.

Wiltshire, a former New Harmony town marshal, was charged with attempted murder in Hicks’ shooting.