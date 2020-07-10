Man charged in death of Indiana teen last seen in 1986

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of an Indiana teenager who was last seen in 1986.

The Fayette County sheriff’s department identified the man as Shawn McClung.

Denise Pflum was a high school senior.

She disappeared in 1986 after telling her family that she was returning to the site of a bonfire where she had misplaced her purse the previous night.

The sheriff’s department says McClung admits that he killed Pflum. McClung pleaded not guilty during a court appearance Thursday.

Pflum’s family thanked investigators after the arrest.

