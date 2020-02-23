Man charged in 2019 homicide of woman in Indianapolis church

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a 57-year-old man has been charged in the 2019 death of woman who was found strangled and stabbed inside an Indianapolis church.

Murder charges have been filed against Robert Burks of Indianapolis.

He’s accused in the death of Julie Morey at St. Patrick’s church.

She was found dead in the church on Nov. 3, 2019. The homeless woman is being remembered as a kind and caring person.

Burks is currently in custody in Monroe County for an unrelated case. Online court records do not list an attorney. A listed phone number for Burks could not be located Sunday.

