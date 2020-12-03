Man charged after cremated remains stolen from Anderson apartment

Indiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A 53-year-old man has been charged with burglary and theft after the cremated remains of his ex-girlfriend’s parents were stolen from her apartment in central Indiana.

The Muncie Star Press reports Thursday that urns containing the remains were taken Oct. 9 after a man was seen forcing his way into the apartment in Anderson, northeast of Indianapolis.

Police had been called there earlier in the day when the 50-year-old woman reported the tires on her vehicle were slashed.

Following the theft of the urns, the woman said she received a text message threatening that the remains would be “flushed.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss