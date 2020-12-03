Man charged after cremated remains stolen from Anderson apartment

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — A 53-year-old man has been charged with burglary and theft after the cremated remains of his ex-girlfriend’s parents were stolen from her apartment in central Indiana.

The Muncie Star Press reports Thursday that urns containing the remains were taken Oct. 9 after a man was seen forcing his way into the apartment in Anderson, northeast of Indianapolis.

Police had been called there earlier in the day when the 50-year-old woman reported the tires on her vehicle were slashed.

Following the theft of the urns, the woman said she received a text message threatening that the remains would be “flushed.”