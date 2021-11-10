Man arrested in connection with SW Indiana couple’s deaths

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (AP) — State police have arrested a southwestern Indiana man in connection with the killings of a couple in their 70s whose bodies were found last weekend in their home.

Twenty-eight-year-old Austin Kusturin was arrested Tuesday night in Mount Vernon on two preliminary murder counts in the homicides of John and Elizabeth Hall, both 74.

State police Sgt. Todd Ringle says Kusturin was arrested on probable cause for murder and formal charges were pending in Posey County.

The Halls’ bodies were found Saturday in their home in Mount Vernon, a town along the Ohio River about 15 miles west of Evansville.

The causes of their deaths have not been released.