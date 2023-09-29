PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police arrested a Ferdinand, Indiana man after receiving allegations from the Perry County Sherriff’s office of rape and sexual battery with a 23-year-old mentally deficient woman.

The investigation revealed that Austin Lehmkuler, age 26, allegedly transported the mentally deficient woman to a wooded area in Siberia township and forced sexual acts upon the woman. The allegations are said to take place in Perry County.

After reviewing the investigation the Perry County Prosecuter’s Office issued a search warrant for Lehmkuler’s residence. With probable cause found in the search, they arrested Lehmkuler.

He is currently held without bond on charges of;