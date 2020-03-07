Man arrested for murder one day after Kokomo man killed

William Austin Mealer arrested on one count of murder without incident.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) — Police have made an arrest in the killing of a 43-year-old man in Kokomo.

On Saturday, detectives with Kokomo Police arrested William Austin Mealer, 26, on one count of murder without incident in Logansport.

Police believe Mealer is responsible for the shooting death of Dennis J. Vincent.

On March 6, Vincent was found in the 400 block of N. Purdum Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Kokomo Police Department said information from witnesses and area surveillance resulted in the development of a suspect in this case.

Mealer was transported to the Howard County Criminal Justice Center where he is currently being held.