Man arrested after shooting death of Indianapolis officer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an officer on a domestic violence call.

They say detectives arrested 27-year-old Elliahs Dorsey on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder in Thursday’s slaying of 24-year-old Officer Breann Leath.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Dorsey had a lawyer.

A second woman also was shot. That woman hasn’t been identified.

Leath was among officers who responded to the call at an apartment on Indianapolis’ far east side. Police say that as officers knocked on the door of the apartment, shots were fired through the structure, striking Leath.