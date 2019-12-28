Man arrested after leading ISP trooper on chase in rental car

GARY, Ind. (WANE) — A Chicago man is behind bars after leading an Indiana State trooper on a chase that resulted in a crash and drugs being found in his rental vehicle.
According to Indiana State Police, Varnell Lamont Dixon, 23, was going 95 mph on a 55 mph zone in Gary. When the trooper tried to stop him, Dixon drove off.
He eventually lost control, left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest.
Police said Dixon was ejected through the sunroof of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
While at the scene of the crash, several articles were recovered from inside the vehicle including a stolen Glock 9mm handgun and 17 grams of individually packaged marijuana.
The vehicle was a rental car owned by Enterprise Leasing.
Upon being released from the hospital, Dixon was transported to the Lake County Jail on the following charges:
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
- Felon carrying a handgun without a license and having previous conviction
- Carrying handgun without a license and having previous conviction
- Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle
- Theft of firearm
- Theft of property
- Receiving unidentified property
- Dealing marijuana
- Possession of marijuana with prior conviction
- Reckless driving results in injury
- Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license