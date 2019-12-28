Man arrested after leading ISP trooper on chase in rental car

GARY, Ind. (WANE) — A Chicago man is behind bars after leading an Indiana State trooper on a chase that resulted in a crash and drugs being found in his rental vehicle.

According to Indiana State Police, Varnell Lamont Dixon, 23, was going 95 mph on a 55 mph zone in Gary. When the trooper tried to stop him, Dixon drove off.

He eventually lost control, left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest.

Police said Dixon was ejected through the sunroof of the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

While at the scene of the crash, several articles were recovered from inside the vehicle including a stolen Glock 9mm handgun and 17 grams of individually packaged marijuana.

The vehicle was a rental car owned by Enterprise Leasing.

Upon being released from the hospital, Dixon was transported to the Lake County Jail on the following charges:

  • Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
  • Felon carrying a handgun without a license and having previous conviction
  • Carrying handgun without a license and having previous conviction
  • Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle
  • Theft of firearm
  • Theft of property
  • Receiving unidentified property
  • Dealing marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana with prior conviction
  • Reckless driving results in injury
  • Operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license

