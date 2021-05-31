Man and officer injured in shootout after car chase, gunfire in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man and Indianapolis police officer have been injured in a police shootout that followed a car chase and other shootings that left at least two others injured.

The Indianapolis Police Department allege the violence that began Saturday afternoon, May 29, when 21-year-old Keith Allender of Indianapolis allegedly shot two neighbors. He then allegedly hit a person with his SUV, led police on a chase, shot at three cars and exchanged gunfire with five officers before he was shot by police.

Allender remains hospitalized and has been preliminarily charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness. The injured office has been released from the hospital. Authorities didn’t have a motive.