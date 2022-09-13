DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of shooting and attempting to kill Officer Burton will be sent to the Indiana courts.

On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.

Phillip Lee

Lee was taken to Reid Hospital where he attended an initial hearing from his hospital bed.

On Tuesday, September 13, Lee appeared virtually in a Montgomery County courtroom from the Montgomery County Jail. He agreed to waive his right to an extradition hearing, allowing the Wayne County court to take over the case.

He is now facing several charges in Indiana, including three counts of attempted murder, one count of parole violation and possession of firearms after a serious violent felony, as well as possession of both methamphetamine and cocaine.

At this time it is unknown when Lee will be brought to Indiana.