OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of shooting a Kentucky police officer and stealing his cruiser was arrested Sunday morning in southern Indiana.

Owensboro Police said in a statement that the suspect was jailed on charges that included assault on a police officer, robbery and theft of a vehicle. The officer was investigating a suspicious person Saturday night who matched the description of a robbery suspect.

Police said the suspect used a concealed gun to shoot the officer and fled in the cruiser. The wounded officer was able to call for help and was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police recovered the cruiser in Spencer County, Indiana, and later arrested the suspect there.