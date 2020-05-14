Man accused of eating parts of ex going to mental hospital

This photo provided May 5, 2015 by the Clark County, Indiana., Sheriff’s Office shows Joseph Oberhansley, 37. A judge on Monday, May 4, 2015 added the charge of rape for the Indiana man who is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating some of her internal organs. (Clark County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (News and Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.) — A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body is headed to a state mental hospital months after being found incompetent to stand trial.

The News and Tribune reports that a transport order was issued Tuesday directing the Clark County Sheriff’s Office to transport Joseph Oberhansley to Logansport State Mental Hospital by Monday morning.

The order had been delayed by two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Oberhansley is charged with fatally stabbing 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton at her home in Jeffersonville in September 2014.

Authorities say he consumed parts of several of her organs.

