INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 19-year-old Indianapolis man has been jailed in a shooting on Interstate 70 that left a 21-year-old motorist wounded.

State police say the man was arrested Friday afternoon. He was being held Saturday in the Marion County Adult Detention Center on aggravated battery and resisting law enforcement charges.

Police say shots were fired about 2:25 p.m. Thursday at a car traveling westbound on I-70 near Interstate 465 in Indianapolis. A woman driving the car was struck and later taken to a hospital. A man in the car was not wounded.