Man, 11-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on I-80/94

GARY, Ind. (WANE) — Four teenagers are under arrest accused of shooting at vehicles on Interstate 80/94 and injuring two people.

The four males, a Naja Wilder, 18 of Richton Park, Illinois, and three juveniles, a 16 year old from Pendleton, Indiana, a 17 year old from Park Forest, Illinois, and a 17 year old from Illinois, are being held at the Lake County Jail in Crown Point and are charged with Attempted Murder.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to reports of shots fired on I-80/94 west bound in the vicinity of Burr Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

When the troopers arrived they located a gray Kia that had multiple bullet holes and two people that were passengers inside that had been shot.

A back seat passenger, a 23 year-old male from Gary, was hit by multiple bullets in his legs, said ISP. A front seat passenger, an eleven year-old from Steger, Illinois was also struck by gunfire once in their leg. The other two occupants in the Kia were not injured.

Two other cars, a Ford Focus and a Subaru Outback, were also struck by gunfire once, but had only one occupant, and neither were injured.

Authorities say the investigation shows the Kia was westbound on I-80/94 in the left lane when a dark colored crossover type vehicle pulled alongside them and multiple shots were fired.

As both vehicles continued west bound driving in and out of the left lane and inner shoulder, additional shots were fired which struck the Focus and Subaru each once.

Additional investigation by detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section shows the shooting appears to have been targeted and not a case of road rage.

The twenty-three year old and eleven year-old were taken to North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.