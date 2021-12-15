Magistrate denies bail for 2 Indiana women in boy’s killing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A magistrate has denied bail for two northwest Indiana women charged with murdering a 10-year-old boy whose body had so many injuries a prosecutor said he was the defendants’ “punching bag.”

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate rejected a petition Monday seeking bail for April L. Wright and her wife, Rachel R. Wright, both 27 and from Merrillville.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the women told police that April Wright’s younger brother, Leviticus Kuchta, was injured in two dirt bike accidents in the days before Merrillville police found him dead in his bed in October 2020. But a prosecutor wrote in court filings that the women’s story was “pure fiction.”