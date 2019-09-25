Madison, Ind. mayor passes away unexpectedly

MADISON, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Madison is mourning the passing of its mayor Wednesday.

The city announced on its Facebook page that Mayor Damon Welch woke up early Wednesday morning with health complications. They say he was rushed to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The City of Madison is mourning the passing of its mayor, Damon Welch, Wednesday.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., city employees were instructed to lower the flags to half staff at City Hall and elsewhere in memory of the mayor.

Indiana Code 3-13-11-15 dictates that the President Pro Tempore of the City Council will become the acting mayor until the vacancy is filled. Current Madison City Council President Dan Dattilo will fill the vacancy until the Republican Party holds a caucus.