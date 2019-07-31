Lt. Governor Crouch visits Wabash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch visited Wabash on Wednesday to receive updates on projects funded by Stellar Community grants.

The Lt. Governor was greeted by Mayor Scott Long, and then they began a tour of recent city projects funded by the grants that Wabash received in 2014.

Some of the most anticipated projects include an inclusive playground, outdoor fitness court, and Rocky City Lofts.

The pair also met with a local business owner who has helped revitalize several downtown businesses.