Low-key start to Holcomb’s new term as Indiana governor

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks during a media availability from the Statehouse, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will have a low-key start to his second term on Monday as the coronavirus pandemic that has dominated the past year continues looming over the state.

The 52-year-old Republican governor, who won a landslide reelection in November, entered office in 2017 with an inauguration ceremony attended by about 2,000 people at the state fairgrounds coliseum.

His oath-taking ceremony on Monday will be largely a virtual event in keeping with the COVID-19 precautions that he has urged. Holcomb says he wants to focus during the coming months on distributing the coronavirus vaccines and helping the state’s economy recover.