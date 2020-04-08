Longtime former Purdue President Steven Beering dies

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University has announced that former President Dr. Steven Beering, who expanded and diversified the West Lafayette campus during his 18-year tenure, had died. He was 87.

Purdue didn’t disclose the circumstances of Beering’s death, but current President Mitch Daniels confirmed to WLFI-TV that it was not from COVID-19. Beering went to Purdue in 1983 after serving as dean of the Indiana University School of Medicine and director of the IU Medical Center in Indianapolis.

Before that, he served 12 years in the Air Force and a medical consultant to NASA, where he was a physician to the nation’s first astronauts

