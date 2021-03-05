Longstanding Indiana farm families receive Hoosier Homestead Awards

Indiana

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

Pictured: the three Hoosier Homestead award signs, in order from left to right is a Centennial sign, a Sesquicentennial sign and a Bicentennial sign. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 51 Hoosier Homestead Awards to families on Friday at the Indiana State Museum in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be:

  • Owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years,
  • Consist of 20 acres or more, or
  • Produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year

“For generations, each of the families honored today have been committed to Indiana, to agriculture and to their families,” Crouch said. “The past year has been challenging in many ways but our agriculture industry remains strong. Hoosier farmers are a big reason why Indiana remains the 10th largest farming state. I was grateful to have the opportunity to present this award to these historic farming families.” 

Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture said.

Awards include: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership. 

Since the program’s inception in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award, the press release said.

“The Hoosier Homestead program is a testament to the resiliency of our Indiana agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “Each of these families have played a significant role in the heritage of our state and I am certain their legacy will continue for years to come.”

The following list includes the March 2021 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients:

CountyAward name Award year Award type
AdamsLehman1900Centennial
AdamsNussbaum1919Centennial
AdamsTheodore W. Buuck1870Sesquicentennial
BartholomewWeinantz1820Bicentennial
BrownPittman1867Sesquicentennial
ClarkDickey1911Centennial
ClayBucklin1917Centennial
ClayPaul W. Reberger1864Sesquicentennial
ClayWilliam E. Reberger1864Cent & Sesq
DeKalbGeorge Homer Abel Homestead1836Cent & Sesq
DeKalbMary C. Wilder1920Centennial
DeKalb Wilder1920Centennial
DuboisJochem1860Cent & Sesq
ElkhartGoss1911Centennial
Elkhart Goss1911Centennial
FranklinCoffey1918Centennial
FranklinLaker1856Cent & Sesq
FultonRichter1920Centennial
HarrisonBilly J. Curts & Sharon Curts Martin1917Centennial
HarrisonFravel1918Centennial
HendricksAaron C. Hill1881Centennial
HowardSalmons1918Centennial
HuntingtonJohnson1843Sesquicentennial
JayRockwell1910Centennial
LaGrangeLight1909Centennial
LaGrangeSwihart1859Cent & Sesq
LaPorteHiigli1920Centennial
LaPorteMetzinger-Dittrich1921Centennial
LaPorteWerner1919Centennial
LawrenceEvans1905Centennial
MadisonRalph H. Hinds1918Centennial
MartinBeasley1902Centennial
MartinTurpin1921Centennial
MontgomeryDavidson1837Sesquicentennial
MontgomerySchoen1870Cent & Sesq
NewtonGuard/Gordon1866Sesquicentennial
NobleNorris1869Sesquicentennial
OrangeHall1818Bicentennial
ParkeHartman1822Sesquicentennial
ParkeJeffries1871Cent & Sesq
PulaskiArndt1871Sesquicentennial
RandolphMoore1903Centennial
RandolphStocksdale – Moore1859Cent & Sesq
RushKehl1845Sesquicentennial
ScottSteve and Carrie Peacock1906Centennial
ShelbyShelton1864Sesquicentennial
TiptonGuy Kirby1875Centennial
TiptonGuy Kirby1905Centennial
VermillionSheets1921Centennial
WabashSchilling1854Sesquicentennial
WhiteMattix1921Centennial

