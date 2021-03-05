Longstanding Indiana farm families receive Hoosier Homestead Awards

Pictured: the three Hoosier Homestead award signs, in order from left to right is a Centennial sign, a Sesquicentennial sign and a Bicentennial sign. (Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler presented 51 Hoosier Homestead Awards to families on Friday at the Indiana State Museum in recognition of their commitment to Indiana agriculture.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be:

Owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years,

Consist of 20 acres or more, or

Produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year

“For generations, each of the families honored today have been committed to Indiana, to agriculture and to their families,” Crouch said. “The past year has been challenging in many ways but our agriculture industry remains strong. Hoosier farmers are a big reason why Indiana remains the 10th largest farming state. I was grateful to have the opportunity to present this award to these historic farming families.”

Families are eligible for three different distinctions of the Hoosier Homestead Award, based on the age of the farm, the Indiana State Department of Agriculture said.

Awards include: Centennial Award for 100 years of ownership, Sesquicentennial Award for 150 years of ownership or Bicentennial Award for 200 years of ownership.

Since the program’s inception in 1976, more than 5,800 families have received the award, the press release said.

“The Hoosier Homestead program is a testament to the resiliency of our Indiana agriculture industry,” Kettler said. “Each of these families have played a significant role in the heritage of our state and I am certain their legacy will continue for years to come.”

The following list includes the March 2021 Hoosier Homestead Award recipients: