Logansport man one of 13 U.S. service members killed in Kabul airport attack

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — One of the service members killed in an attack at Kabul’s airport Thursday has been identified as a man from Logansport, Indiana.

Logansport Mayor Chris Martin made the announcement on his Facebook page Friday, saying he is heartbroken by the news, saying in part:

Like many, I have been heartbroken over the recent loss of the 13 U.S. service members who were murdered in the terrorist attacks against our evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan. Even more heartbreaking is learning the news today that one of those killed was from right here at home in Logansport, Indiana. Mayor Chris Martin

The Logansport Community School Corporation posted on its Twitter page that the service member was U.S. Marine Humberto Sanchez, a graduate of Logansport High School.

Our corporation mourns the loss of US Marine Humberto Sanchez, a graduate of LHS. We’re forever indebted to the service men and women who risk it all to protect others. We will never forget the names of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice. Take care of each other, Berry Nation. — Logansport Community School Corporation (@LCSC_Berries) August 28, 2021

We will provide additional details as they become available.